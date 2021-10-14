Microsoft Starts Charging Surface Duo 2 Pre-Orders, Shipping About to Start

Microsoft has already announced the Surface Duo 2 last month as part of a dedicated Surface hardware event, and the device is now expected to begin shipping on October 20. But as it turns out, the company has started charging the pre-orders for the new Surface Duo model, possibly as it’s getting ready to start shipping the device to the first customers. On the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean the Duo 2 will ship early for everybody. In fact, this could be just a precautionary measure that Microsoft turns to in order to make sure the Surface Duo 2 is delivered on time to all customers, as the charging could take up to 10 days in advance to streamline the process. However, it’s very clear the start of shipments is all just a matter of time right now, and the Surface Duo 2 should be in the hands of the first customers in just a few days.