Rajasthan Subordinate Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) Patwari Recruitment Exam 2021 admit card has been released today. You can download the admit cards by visiting the selection board’s website or just click here rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Notably, the admit cards will not be sent separately to the candidates. Date and time RSMSSB Patwari Exam is scheduled for October 23 and […]