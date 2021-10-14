Apple’s new MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My support on sale for the first time at $50

AT&T is now offering the new Apple MagSafe Leather Wallet with Find My for *$50.15 shipped*. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen, you’re looking at 15% in savings from the usual $59 price tag and a new all-time low. Having just been refreshed to go alongside the iPhone 13, this new version of Apple’s MagSafe Wallet sports the same leather build as before, but with some new tricks. There’s still the same magnetic design that’ll snap onto the back of your device, but now the new inclusion of support for Apple’s Find My network so you can always locate your wallet in a pinch. Dive into our review of the new model and then head below for more.



