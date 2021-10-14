Logitech MX Master 3 Mouse for Mac, Keys, Ergo, and more all drop to $80 each (Save $20)

Staples is currently discounting a selection of Logitech MX Mac and PC peripherals, with the MX Master 3 Advanced Wireless Mouse for Mac headlining the selection at *$79.99*. You’ll need to apply code *92864* at checkout in order to lock-in the savings, and shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings, a match of the all-time low, and only the second time we’ve seen this price so far. Designed with Macs in mind, this version of Logitech’s MX Master 3 Advanced mouse pairs with your machine over Bluetooth in order to deliver 70-hour battery life. Alongside USB-C charging, it lives up to the popularity of the MX Master lineup with “ultrafast” MagSpeed scrolling, app-specific customizations, Flow cross-computer control, and much more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.



more…