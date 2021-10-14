Apple’s new collection of official iPhone 13 series MagSafe cases on sale from $41

AT&T is now discounting a selection of Apple’s official MagSafe covers for the new iPhone 13 lineup starting at* $41*. Shipping is free across the board. Including everything from clear cases to more premium covers for all four of the just-released handsets, these are the very first price cuts on the new accessories on their own. Our top pick is the iPhone 13 Pro Max Leather MagSafe case at *$50.15*. Normally fetching $59, you’re looking at $9 off and a new all-time low. Also available for iPhone 13, 13 Pro, and 13 mini.



Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 13 series handset in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Head below for more.



more…