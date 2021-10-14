Enterprise asset management not keeping pace with pandemic changes

A new report from IT management specialist Flexera looks at how organizations have adapted their technology to meet the demands imposed by the pandemic. It reveals information technology asset management (ITAM) trends relating to responsibilities and challenges introduced by the increased use of new IT environments such as software-as-a-service (SaaS), cloud and containers. Among the findings are that, despite a switch in working patterns, only 28 percent of software asset management teams track and optimize the use of public cloud infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) -- a number that hasn't changed over last year. In addition just 34 percent of… [Continue Reading]