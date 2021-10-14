Sit or stand at Amazon’s height-adjustable gaming desk, now $164.50 (Reg. $205+)

Amazon is offering its Amazon Basics Height-Adjustable Gaming Desk for *$164.31 shipped*. Don’t let the list price fool you, this desk typically sells for $205 or higher. That’s good for at least $40 off and comes within $9 of the lowest offer we have tracked. If you get stir-crazy at your desk from time to time, a standing desk may help put some of that unrest to bed. This standout solution is made by Amazon and features a gaming-focused design that can shift from 29.6 to 43.2 inches tall. The design consists of 60% metal and spans 55 inches in width. A raised shelf along the back offers enough space for two monitors.



