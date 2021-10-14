Ring’s refurb. Video Doorbell Pro with 1080p, advanced notifications, more at new low of $90

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Ring Video Doorbell Pro in refurbished condition for *$89.99 shipped*. Also available direct. Originally $249 and going for $170 in new condition right now, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $10. Ring’s Video Doorbell Pro delivers 1080p recording to your porch security setup. With 30-days of free cloud storage, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and enhanced motion detection (with the ability to determine whether an event is from a package or a person), this camera is a solid choice for keeping an eye on your home. Plus, Ring recently debuted end-to-end encryption to give you additional peace of mind on recordings. Includes a 1-year warranty and is rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.



