AirTag case and accessory deals from $9.50: Case-Mate Sport, Pelican, more (Up to 36% off)

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on Case-Mate and more AirTag accessories. First up, we have the Case-Mate Tough Sport Rugged Strap AirTag Case for *$9.59 *with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is 36% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. For comparison, this one sells for $20 direct. It features an “ultra strong” strap that loops around “your keys, luggage, purses, and anything else you want to keep track of.” It also has a sort of rubberized outer shell and a slightly more unique design than most of the plain silicone options out there. You can learn more about it in our launch coverage and then head below for additional AirTag accessory deals.



