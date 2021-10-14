RIDGID’s mobile miter saw stand ships with a lifetime warranty for $130 (Reg. $200)

Home Depot is offering the RIDGID Universal Mobile Miter Saw Stand for *$129.97 shipped*. Down from its normal going rate of $200, today’s deal is within $1 of our last mention marking one of the best prices that we’ve tracked this year. If you have a miter saw that’s constantly moving around your shop or jobsite, this makes that a simple task entirely. You simply mount the miter saw to the stand and then roll it around. There are mounting braces and it even ships with RIDGID’s lifetime warranty. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more.



more…