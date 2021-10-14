Fosmon’s new AirTag Siri Remote Case glows in the dark and beats competitors at $10

While the latest Apple TV 4K finally laid the old Siri Remote to rest, the new offering still has a slim design that can easily get away from you. Thankfully, Fosmon’s new AirTag Siri Remote Case is here to help. As the name implies, not only does it hold the new Siri Remote, but also an AirTag. It comes a few months after elago R5, but manages to take things a step further with not one, but two colorways. Even better, one can glow in the dark. Continue reading to learn more.



