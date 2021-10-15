Microsoft Releases a New Windows 11 Preview Build

Microsoft has released a new Windows 11 preview build to users in the Dev channel, though the changes that it brings are once again minor. In addition to the new Fluent emoji that was announced back in July, Windows 11 build 22478 is all about performance improvements and bug fixes, so overall, Microsoft continues its hard work to further polish and refine the experience with the new operating system. Windows 11 was released earlier this month, and the rollout continues as we speak to devices out there, as Microsoft uses an approach based on waves to make sure devices don’t end up hitting critical bugs. Plenty of welcome fixes One important fix in this new Windows 11 build concerns File Explorer, as Microsoft says the file manager should no longer cause massive slowdowns of the device when opening new folders. “Fixed an issue where the command bar was doing unnecessary calculations when navigating to folders, causing an unexpected decrease in pe...