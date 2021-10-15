LinkedIn Is Leaving China Due to Obvious Reasons

Microsoft has announced that it’s pulling LinkedIn from China, and the reason is as simple as it could be: the social and sharing component of the platform has made it hard for the company to comply with local requirements, so giving up on the whole thing is pretty much the best way to go. LinkedIn was available in China since early 2014, so it made its debut in the country some two years prior to the Microsoft acquisition. While no big change was released for the localized version of LinkedIn in China after the software giant purchased the platform, Microsoft now says that dealing with the local requirements is hard if the final goal is to keep the scope of LinkedIn unaltered. “While we’ve found success in helping Chinese members find jobs and economic opportunity, we have not found that same level of success in the more social aspects of sharing and staying informed. We’re also facing a significantly more challenging operating environment and greater compliance ...