Nintendo unveils steep $50 price tag for Switch Online N64 and SEGA games + release date

The upcoming Switch Online N64 and SEGA Genesis update now has an official release date and price tag, but you’re probably not going to like it. The addition of Nintendo 64 and SEGA Genesis games to Nintendo’s Online Switch service is a very exciting one, but just as we assumed, it’s going to cost you significantly more than the current $20 per year you’re paying for Switch Online right now. The new Switch Online Expansion Pack, as it is officially known, will launch later this month with the new Switch Online AnimalCrossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise update, but you’ll need to have the new Switch Online N64 and SEGA Genesis Expansion Pack to access it all. More details below.



