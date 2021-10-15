Official Xbox Mini Fridge goes up for pre-order next week at $100
While Microsoft did give away a full-size model previously, the new Xbox Mini Fridge now has an official release date and price so everyone can try to score the coolest gaming collectible out there. After Microsoft poked fun at itself regarding the fridge-like shape of its new Xbox Series X console at launch, things have come full circle with the new Xbox Mini Fridge going up for pre-order next week. More details below.
