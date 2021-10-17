Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons hits Amazon all-time low at under $20 Prime shipped

After debuting this past summer, Amazon is now offering the Monopoly Animal Crossing New Horizons Edition Board Game for *$19.82 shipped*. Also matched at Walmart. Regularly $25, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 20% off the going rate. Not only is this a great way to spice up Monopoly game night, but it is also a wonderful addition to your Animal Crossing collection. The same property tycoon game you know and love, this version has some Animal Crossing-specific tweaks including themed tokens, special skill cards, and the ability to collect resources such as bugs, fish, fossils, and fruit to sell them for Bells (this game’s currency). Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find additional details in our launch coverage. More details below.



