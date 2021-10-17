News24.com | Greaves stars as Scotland stun Bangladesh in T20 World Cup
Published
Chris Greaves starred with bat and ball as Scotland shocked Bangladesh with a six-run win on Sunday's opening day of the Twenty20 World Cup.Full Article
Published
Chris Greaves starred with bat and ball as Scotland shocked Bangladesh with a six-run win on Sunday's opening day of the Twenty20 World Cup.Full Article
Scotland began their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on a superb note as they stunned Bangladesh by 6 runs in Match 2 of the showpiece..