Microsoft Outlook Extension Now Available for Google Chrome

Microsoft has recently released the official Microsoft Outlook extension for Google Chrome users as well, after the company originally published it for its very own browser exclusively. As you could easily guess since it’s an Outlook extension for a browser, this little tool allows you to access your personal accounts, read and send mails, get notifications when a new item lands in your inbox, create, view, and manage meetings and tasks. In other words, it’s an easy way to access your Outlook account without keeping a dedicated tab open, and as you can see in the screenshots shared by Leo Varela on reddit, the UI is as clean and simple as it could be. “Send and receive email, manage your calendar, tasks, and more without opening a new tab. The Microsoft Outlook browser extension brings you the power of mail, calendar, contacts, and tasks using an ...