Amazon Samsung tablet sale up to 30% off from $130: Tab A, S7/+, and accessories from $35

Amazon is now offering up to *30% off* a range of Samsung tablets and accessories. One standout is the 64GB Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8-inch Android Tablet for *$129.99 shipped*. Regularly up to $200, this is up to $70 or 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Featuring an 8-inch display and up to 13-hours of battery life, this is a great casual option for everything from web browsing to YouTube and Netflix that also makes for a nice couch tablet for the whole family. It carries 64GB of internal storage space that can be expanded to 512GB with a microSD card alongside an 8MP rear camera, 64GB of memory, and support for Android 10. Head below for more details and additional Samsung tablet deals.



more…