Nulaxy’s Elevatable Aluminum Laptop Stand returns to Amazon low at $51

Nulaxy via Amazon is offering its C5 Elevatable Aluminum Laptop Stand for *$50.99 shipped*. Down from $60, it originally went for $75 when released earlier this year with today’s deal matching both our last mention and the all-time low at Amazon. If you’re still working from a laptop on a desk, it’s time to change up your setup. This stand elevates your laptop anywhere from 1.18 to 21 inches, which is a wide range to accommodate multiple different types of desk configurations. Plus, it can be set to quite a few different angles for enhanced ergonomics when sitting or standing at your desk. Head below for more.



