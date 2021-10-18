Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G hits new Amazon low at $150 off + TCL 10L from $250

Amazon is now offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for *$849.99 shipped* in all colorways. Down from $1,000, this is $150 off the going rate, well under our previous $925 deal mention, and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the larger 256GB model at *$150 off *starting from *$899.99 shipped* via Amazon as well. After launching this past summer, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G sits atop the brand’s lineup of folding handsets with a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120Hz screen. From there, you’ll find a secondary 1.1-inch AMOLED alongside the the dual 12MP camera sensors with a Snapdragon 888 SoC to power it all. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for a solid deal on the TCL 10L android smartphone.



more…