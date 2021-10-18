Apple Event Live Blog + News Hub: M1X MacBook Pro, AirPods 3, and more

9to5Mac’s Apple Event coverage is brought to you by Rakuten. Get $30 when you make your first purchase through Rakuten.



After months of rumors, Apple is officially expected to announce the future of the MacBook Pro today. Apple’s special “Unleashed” event kicks off at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET and we’re expecting new M1X MacBook Pros to be the stars of the show, alongside possible AirPods 3 and a new Mac mini.



Head below to follow along with 9to5Mac’s full coverage of today’s “Unleashed” Apple event…



more…