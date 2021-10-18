Jackery SolarSaga 60W Solar Panel runs your off-grid campsite at $153, more in New Green Deals

Now that the weather is getting nice outside, it’s time to finally nail down how you’ll power an on-the-go campsite while still remaining off-grid. Jackery is among the most trusted companies to do this, and right now you can get the company’s SolarSaga 60W solar panel at *$153*, as well as the Explorer 240Wh for *$160.50*. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.



Head below for other New Green Deals that we’ve found today, more on why going electric for your yard tools like the mower on sale is important, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals. Also, check out the new Electrek Tesla Shop for the best deals on Tesla accessories.



more…