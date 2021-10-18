Apple introduces new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max -- its most powerful chips yet

At its latest hardware event hosted today, Apple unveiled a new MacBook Pro powered by M1 Pro and M1 Max processors -- its first pro chips designed exclusively for the Mac. Available in 14- and 16-inch models, the updated MacBook Pro promises improved performance and battery life and a Liquid Retina XDR screen which Apple describes in its usual modest way as the "world’s best notebook display". The new MacBook Pro comes with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, high-fidelity six-speaker sound system, and a new MagSafe 3 port. The new M1 Pro chip features an up-to-10-core CPU with eight high-performance… [Continue Reading]