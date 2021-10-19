Xbox Mini Fridge pre-orders kick off today! Where and when to score one

Xbox Mini Fridge pre-orders are kicking off today! What was once a hilarious meme, has now shrunk down and become an actual collectible product for purchase. While we are expecting the new Xbox Mini Fridge to be hard to come by, and especially so during the first wave of pre-orders kicking off today, we are here to help the cause. You’ll find some quick links below to the exclusive US pre-order at Target, just make sure you get in there as soon as possible to ensure you score one during the first wave of pre-sales. Head below for more details on Xbox Mini Fridge pre-orders.



