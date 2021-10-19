Load up on Halloween candy from $8.50 at Amazon: Hersheyâ€™s chocolate and much more

Amazon is now offering assorted Hersheyâ€™s chocolate and candy on sale from *$8.75 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is a great time to stock up ahead of Halloween or any end-of-the-month gatherings you might be attending/hosting. Youâ€™ll find everything from assorted Hersheyâ€™s chocolate and Jolly Ranchers to Twizzlers, PayDay bars, and more. Just remember to go for the Subscribe & Save option where available on the listings pages to redeem the lowest possible price. And then be sure to cancel the subscription after your order ships to avoid unwanted monthly deliveries. Head below for some top picks.Â



