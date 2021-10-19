Hallmark launches NES-themed Link and Princess Zelda Christmas tree ornaments

Many will have their own reasons why they enjoy decorating a Christmas tree, but for some of us, it’s all about fun, nostalgic ornaments. A couple new releases from Hallmark will undoubtedly knock the socks off The Legend of Zelda enthusiasts, with Link and Princess Zelda Christmas tree ornaments now available for pre-order. Instead of theming these after a modern release like Breath of the Wild, the Hallmark Keepsake brand is taking us back to 1986 when the original game was released. Continue reading to learn more.



more…