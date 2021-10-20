How to get your business ransomware ready [Q&A]

Taking proactive measures like updating and patching systems promptly and undertaking penetration testing improves the ability to withstand a targeted attack. But when security teams are flooded with non-critical alerts 'vulnerability fatigue' can set in. We spoke to Amitai Ratzon, CEO of penetration testing specialist Pentera, to find out how enterprises can avoid this and improve their ransomware readiness. BN: What approach have security operations teams historically taken to prepare their organizations for a ransomware attack? AR: Ransomware has become the attack method of choice for financially motivated criminals. In fact, it's predicted that a ransomware attack will occur every… [Continue Reading]