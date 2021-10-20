Microsoft releases KB5006744 update preview to address numerous issues with Windows 10

Microsoft has released the latest preview update for Windows 10 ahead of a proper release next Patch Tuesday -- the KB5006744 update preview. While this is a non-security update, it does address a number of problems that have been plaguing Windows 10 users. Among the problems fixed by the KB5006744 update preview are issues with virtual machine load balancing, and a memory leak issue in lsass.exe. See also: Microsoft tells sysadmins to update PowerShell 7 to fix flaw that could expose credentials in Linux KB5006670 is the latest Window update to cause printer problems Microsoft is using Update Stack Packages… [Continue Reading]

