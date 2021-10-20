SoftMaker FreeOffice 2021 released -- free Word, Excel and PowerPoint alternatives for Windows, Mac and Linux

German developer SoftMaker Software GmbH has unveiled the latest version of its free office suite for Windows, Mac and Linux. SoftMaker FreeOffice 2021 is the first major release in over three years, and provides free alternatives to the key components of Microsoft Office, namely Word, Excel and PowerPoint. New features are thin on the ground, and form just a subset of those that accompanied the commercial release of SoftMaker Office 2021 last year. Word processor TextMaker 2021 gains support for 'simultaneous use of footnotes and endnotes within the same document', while Powerpoint alternative Presentations 2021 adds new OpenGL-based animations and… [Continue Reading]