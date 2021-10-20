Jackery 9th anniversary sale takes 15% off power stations and solar panels from $153

Jackery is celebrating its 9th anniversary by launching a new *15% off *sale that covers a wide selection of popular portable power stations and solar panels. With deals via its official Amazon storefront and direct, you’ll find some of the best prices to date across the lineup and free shipping across the board. A particular highlight is the Jackery Explorer 500 Power Station at *$424.99* when clipping the on-page coupon at Amazon. Also matched direct. Down from $500, you’re looking at $75 in savings alongside the second-best price to date that’s within $25 of the all-time low. Head below for additional details and all of our other top picks from the sale.



