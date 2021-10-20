Nulaxy’s aluminum stand elevates your laptop up to five inches at under $9.50 (New low)

Nulaxy Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its Adjustable Aluminum Laptop Stand for *$9.34 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. While this stand has held at $10 over the last month or so, $14 is the lowest it fell prior. If we average things out over that last few months, the going rate is closer to $13, leaving you with 28% in savings and marking a new all-time low. It doesn’t matter if you rock a MacBook, Chromebook, or PC laptop, this sleek stand is ready to accommodate just about everything on the market. Aluminum alloy is the primary material used, allowing it to support up to 44 pounds of weight. A fully-adjustable design allows you to raise your laptop’s height from 3.1 to 5.1 inches and anywhere in between.



more…