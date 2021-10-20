Android apps are available to test on Windows 11 now! Here's how to get started

When Microsoft announced Windows 11 four months ago, one of the killer new features was the operating system’s ability to run Android apps. People were understandably upset when the OS arrived without this functionality, although we were promised it would surface soon. Today the software giant is giving Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel the chance to try out the new feature, although there is a catch. The first preview of Android apps on Windows 11 is only available for Windows Insiders in the Beta Channel in the US, which will frustrate users from elsewhere. To get started, follow these… [Continue Reading]