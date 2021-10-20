Save $97 on Google’s high-end Pixelbook Go i7 at the best price in months

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixelbook Go i7/16GB/256GB for *$1,302.01 shipped*. Normally fetching $1,399, you’re looking at the first discount since Prime Day alongside $97 in savings and the second-best price to date. Google’s latest Chromebook enters with a 13-inch touchscreen display. Depending on which model you pick up, the package comes powered by an i7 processor, has a 4K panel, and is backed by 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Weighing just 2-pounds, you’ll still enjoy 12-hour battery life, a backlit keyboard, and more. Plus, two USB-C ports highlight the connectivity alongside a 3.5mm port. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our review, then head below for more.



