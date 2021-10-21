Windows 11 has a handy God Mode for power users

Windows 11 is gradually making its way to more and more computers, giving an ever-growing userbase the chance to try out the latest features. But while Microsoft has used Windows 11 to introduce lots of changes and new options, it has also continued trend of moving away from some of the familiarity of Windows of old. This includes a continuing move away from the Control Panel to the Settings app. This change is not to everyone's liking, but there is some good news. There is a special God Mode option that gives access to a huge number of Control Panel… [Continue Reading]