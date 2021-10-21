Take advantage of our special offers on Laplink PCmover and simplify migration to Windows 11

There is a lot of pleasure to be derived from buying a new computer, and this is particularly true when you invest in a machine with a brand new operating system. With Windows 11 having just been released, it's a great time to splash out on a new computer so you can use new hardware to take full advantage of everything Microsoft has crammed into the latest release. But while exploring and using Windows 11 is great, there is the issue of setting up your new computer. This means installing all of the software you need, moving your files across… [Continue Reading]