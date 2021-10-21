Mozilla Firefox Shows Up in the Windows 11 App Store

The changes that Microsoft made to the Microsoft Store with the release of Windows 11 are clearly paying off as more and more high-profile apps are coming to the store these days. The latest big names to join the club is none other than Mozilla, whose Firefox browser now showed up on the Microsoft Store – the app, however, isn’t available for download, and an ETA as to when the download links could go live isn’t yet available. The version served through the Microsoft Store comes packed as an APPX, which in theory means that Firefox could even be updated through the Microsoft Store in a more straightforward manner. Mozilla applauds Microsoft’s new store approach Mozilla is one of the companies that applauded Microsoft for its new approach regarding the app store bundled with Windows 11. The company announced earlier this month that given the n...