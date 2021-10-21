Have this industrial nightstand shipped to your door for $30 (Reg. up to $46)

Songmics Direct (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering the VASAGLE Industrial Nightstand for *$29.99 shipped*. Don’t let Amazon’s list price fool you, this nightstand just dropped from $46. The lowest offer we’ve tracked leading up to today is $36, leaving you with a minimum of 17% off and the best price yet. It doesn’t matter if your bedroom needs a new nightstand or the living room could use an end table, this industrial piece of furniture is certainly worth considering. The main surface is built to support up to 44 pounds of weight and underneath you’ll find a magazine holder that’s perfect for keeping some reading material within reach.



more…