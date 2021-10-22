Best Windows apps this week

Four-hundred-sixty-one in a series. Welcome to this week's overview of the best apps, games and extensions released for Windows 10 and 11 on the Microsoft Store and elsewhere in the past seven days. Microsoft is testing the Windows 10 November 2021 Update, version 21H2, currently. The next feature update will be released to the stable channel soon. Windows 11 users who run the operating system on AMD powered devices can install an optional patch now to fix performance issues of the system. The updates require installation of Microsoft's patch and the updated chipset driver that AMD released. As always, if… [Continue Reading]