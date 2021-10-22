REvil ransomware group that hacked Apple designs has itself been hacked by the FBI

Back in April, the REvil ransomware group hacked into Mac assembler Quanta to reveal 2021 MacBook Pro designs ahead of the launch. Now REvil has itself been hacked in an FBI-led operation, in partnership with the Secret Service and law enforcement agencies in multiple countries.



Law enforcement gained control of a number of REvil servers in an operation designed to prevent further attacks, and to pursue individuals involved in running the ransomware group …



more…