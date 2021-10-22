Aluratek’s 1080p webcam gives your home office an upgrade for just $39 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Aluratek 1080p USB Webcam for *$38.99 shipped*. Also at Best Buy. Down from $70, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Whether your computer has a built-in webcam or not, it’s unlikely that it’s 1080p these days. More manufacturers are finally starting to upgrade their computers, but that doesn’t help those with older machines. If you fall into that category, adding this USB webcam to your setup is a sure-fire way to upgrade to a higher-quality image for video calls and streaming. There are two microphones built-in for noise cancellation and picking up your audio just the same. Plus, it has auto-focus built-in so you’re always tack sharp when talking to friends, family, or with work. Head below for more.



