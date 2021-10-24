Bring home the LoTR 4K trilogy while it’s at a $60 all-time low (Save up to $30), more from $10.50

With the colder weather settling in, it’s time to cozy on up with some of Amazon’s best movie bundle savings starting at just *$10.50*. Available today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, you can pick up some timeless classics and family favorites, like the entire Lord of the Rings Trilogy in Blu-ray 4K for *$59.99 shipped*. This normally goes for as much as $90, with today’s savings marking a return to the Prime Day low. A must-have for any Tolkein fan, this bundle of all three Lord of the Rings films arrives in stunning 4K quality, so you can experience the entire adventure like never before. This box set also includes a digital copy of the films, so you can enjoy them on-the-go as well. That’s just the start of today’s movie bundle deals, so hit the jump to peruse all of our favorites below.



more…