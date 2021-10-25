Amazon’s voice command-ready Mickey Mouse Echo Wall Clock just dropped to $38 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering the Echo Wall Clock Disney Mickey Mouse Edition for *$37.99 shipped*. Regularly $50, this is within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low, the best price we have tracked across 2021, and the lowest total we can find. This beats the previous deal price by $5. Bring a little bit of the Magic Kingdom home wrapped up in a smart wall clock with handy voice command features via your Alexa Echo gear. Along with the analog clock display, it also carries 60 LEDs to display “one, or multiple timers” across its 10-inch metallic finish. Runs on four AA batteries. Head below for more details.



more…