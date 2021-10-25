Load up on Peet’s Major Dickason’s K-Cups, 75-pack now $26.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $33)

Amazon is now offering the 75-Count Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend K-Cup Coffee Pod pack for *$26.47* with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save, and be sure to cancel the sub after the order ships to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly closer to $33, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find, matching our previous mention, and a great time to stock up for the fall/winter. This is a “world blend” that is “rich, complex, and full-bodied.” The Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend is easily among the most popular options around here, featuring recyclable coffee pods that will work with all Keurig and K-cup capsule coffee makers. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds at Target. Head below for more details.



