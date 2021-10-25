Anker’s PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub packs 100W power passthrough at $30, more

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB-C Hub for* $29.74 shipped*. Down from the usual $35 price tag, you’re looking at the first discount in a few months with today’s offer saving you $5 in order to mark the best price in months. Whether you’re rocking one of Apple’s existing M1 Macs or have an M1 Pro/Max model arriving tomorrow, Anker’s USB-C hub delivers seven ports for expanding the I/O. Alongside its 4K HDMI output, there’s a pair of SD card readers, dual USB-A ports, and a USB-C slot. That’s on top of a USB-C passthrough charging port that can deliver up to 100W of power to your device.



