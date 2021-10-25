Black Friday is almost here, joining Sam’s Club for $45 now includes a $45 gift card

Sam’s Club is offering new members a *$45* eGift card with the purchase of a $45 12-month club membership. For comparison, you’d normally just pay $45 for a membership and not get the additional credit, which makes today’s deal effectively free. Sam’s Club is a great place to shop this holiday season for a number of reasons. First off, there’s always big family dinners that the wholesale prices on food can save you quite a bit overall. However, another big benefit of Sam’s Club is deep Apple savings on Black Friday, which is just around the corner. Not sure where your closest club is? This handy store finder will help you locate it. Head below for more.



more…