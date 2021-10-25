‘Tis the season for early holiday savings on this 7.5-ft. pre-lit Christmas tree at $160 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the Amazing Seasons 7.5-foot Pre-Lit Christmas Tree for *$160 shipped*. Down from its $200 list price, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. While Christmas is still nine weeks away, it’s never too early to get into the festive spirit and enjoy a solid deal before we head into the holidays. This Christmas tree comes pre-strung with 480 multi-color LED lights, ready to go right out of the box. It’s made to look like a pine tree and there are hinged branches for easy storage and setup. There are six functions for the lighting and a foot switch for changing between the modes as well as toggling power. Head below for more.



more…