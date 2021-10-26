Amazon takes up to 33% off latest Blink smart security systems, cameras, more from $25

Today, Amazon is kicking off a new Blink smart home security sale to prepare for all of those upcoming holiday package deliveries. Taking as much as *33% off *a collection of the all-new Blink cameras, systems, and more, you’ll find the best prices of the year starting at *$25* with free shipping across the board. Our top pick is on a 3-pack of the latest Blink Outdoor Cameras for* $169.99*. Normally fetching $250, you’re looking at the second-best price of the year that’s only been outdone by Prime Day.



As Blink’s latest outdoor camera, this system arrives with a fully weather-resistant build to ensure it can stand up to the elements for keeping an eye on the yard and more. Its 2-year battery life adds some extra convenience from having to worry about recharging every few months and pairs with other features like Alexa support, 1080p recording, and night vision. You can dive into our launch coverage for a closer look, but then head below for more.



