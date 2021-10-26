Myovant Sciences: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LONDON (AP) _ Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.6 million in its fiscal second quarter.



The London-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.



The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.



The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $77.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.7 million.



_____



