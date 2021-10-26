Amazon offers in-house outerwear and apparel from $7 Prime shipped, today only

9to5Toys

Published

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Amazon is currently offering* up to 30% off* its in-house outerwear and apparel for the whole family. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Men’s Amazon Essentials Lightweight Water-Resistant Packable Puffer Jacket for *$27.30 shipped*. Regularly this jacket is priced at $39 and today’s rate is a new Amazon all-time low. This style is a perfect option for fall outings and the down material is highly-packable, which is great for traveling with. You can choose from an array of fun color options and the material is also water-resistant. This would be a fantastic gift for the holiday season, as well. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire event here.

